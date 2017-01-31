Local MP discusses politics and Brexit with pupils on visit to primary school

Mr Evenett with the head and pupils' relatives Archant

He was given a tour of the school and visited all seven classes

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local MP David Evenett chatted to pupils about politics and Brexit as he paid a visit to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School last week.

The MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford met headteacher Jean Sinclair, as well as parents and grandparents of pupils from the school in Old Road, Crayford, on Friday, January 27.

Mr Evenett then toured the school and visited all seven classes, beginning in Reception and ending with Year 6.

The children asked him a range of questions, from what local campaigns he has been involved in, to how he got into politics, and his views on Brexit.