Love doughnuts? There’s a Krispy Kreme set to open in Bexleyheath

Krispy Kreme is set to open a branch in Bexleyheath on Valentine's Day Archant

Shoppers around Bexleyheath are in for a treat as a new doughnut shop is set to open.

Krispy Kreme will be throwing its doors open at 10am on Valentine’s Day in the town centre.

But before its official opening, the premium doughnut shop will be handing out freebies on the streets of Bexleyheath in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Judith Denby, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the joy of Krispy Kreme to Bexleyheath in February, and can’t wait to welcome in busy shoppers to grab their dozens!”