‘Major’ improvement works at Southeastern reach halfway point, have you noticed a difference?

09:49 10 January 2017

Some Southeastern trains are in the middle of major refurb works

Archant

Work began more than 18 months ago

The new-look interior of some Southeastern trainsThe new-look interior of some Southeastern trains

A project to improve some of Southeastern’s trains has just pushed past the half way point 18 months since it started.

The rail firm began work to refurbish its 112 Class 375 trains in May 2015.

The plan will use more than 20,000 litres of paint and enough carpet for 170 three bedroom family homes.

So far 65 of the fleet, which run on routes between coastal Kent and central London, have been returned to action, with new carpets and lino, replacement windows and new seat bases.

Each train takes around three weeks to refit.

“Our feedback from passengers shows they want their trains to be cleaner and more pleasant and we are carrying out this work, as well as other cleaning work on all our trains, as we are committed to improving our service for our passengers” explained Southeastern engineering director, Mark Johnson.

Have you noticed a difference on your service? Let us know at luke.may@archant.co.uk.

