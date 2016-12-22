Major improvement works set for Bexleyheath town centre

The work forms part of the Bexleyheath Town Centre Revitalisation scheme

Major improvement works are set to be carried out along Albion Road and Gravel Hill in Bexleyheath next year.

Drivers could face delays during the works, but the council has reassured residents that full access to residential properties will be maintained and bus routes will continue to operate.

Between January and March, part of the central reservation will be removed and replaced to improve access to the town centre via south Bexleyheath.

Although the road will remain open, the short section of evening and Sunday on-street parking opposite the Broadway Shopping Centre will not be available.

At the end of March, work will begin to construct a new carriageway along the whole of Albion Road.

The work, which forms part of the Bexleyheath Town Centre Revitalisation scheme, will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption.

Residents are set to benefit from new convenient and direct crossing facilities for both pedestrians and cyclists, and footways will be improved.

Trees and shrubbery will also be planted along the route and there will be segregated mandatory cycle lanes on both sides of the road.

For more information on the Bexleyheath Town Centre Revitalisation scheme go to www.bexley.gov.uk/BTCR2 or email BTCR@bexley.gov.uk