Search

Advanced search

Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

13:41 09 January 2017

Air pollution

Air pollution

This content is subject to copyright.

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

Comment

The mayor of London has faced calls for action after air pollution in the capital breached 2017 limits in just five days.

EU air pollution rules state that sites can only breach hourly limits of 200 micrograms of Nitrogen Dioxide per cubic metre of air 18 times per year, but Brixton Road in Lambeth exceeded the limit for the 19th time on Thursday (January 5).

Several more locations, including Putney High Street and Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, are expected to breach the limit shortly.

Friends of the Earth London campaigner Sophie Neuburg said: “With the new year only days old, it’s scandalous that London air pollution limits for the entire year have already been breached.

“Air pollution is a major health threat, particularly to children and other vulnerable people, contributing to almost 10,000 premature deaths every year in London.

“Road traffic is the biggest culprit – and diesel is the worst. This is why Sadiq Khan must follow the example of the Mayor of Paris and commit to phase out diesel in London by 2025.”

Keywords: Sadiq Khan European Union London Paris

Latest Bexley news

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

Monday, January 9, 2017 Emily King
There could be thick frost and fog

Frost is expected every night

APPEAL: Woman sexually assaulted on a train to Erith, do you recognise this man?

Monday, January 9, 2017 Luke May
Police would like to speak with this man after a woman sexually assaulted on a train to Erith

The incident happened over a month ago

Mayor of London faces calls for action after 2017 air pollution limit breached in five days

Monday, January 9, 2017 Simon Allin
Air pollution

Air pollution contributes to almost 10,000 premature deaths a year in London

Met Police asked if they want to carry guns and tasers

Monday, January 9, 2017 Hayden Smith
Thousands of police officers will be asked if they want to be routinely armed in a major survey launched on Monday. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

Thousands of police officers will be asked if they want to be routinely armed in a major survey launched today (Monday, January 9).

All London Underground lines hit and many stations closed by strike action

Monday, January 9, 2017 Alan Jones
Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Millions of London Underground passengers are facing being unable to get to work as a strike by station staff crippled services.

Welling man plunges to his death from QEII Bridge

Friday, January 6, 2017 Simon Allin
QEII Bridge at Dartford

A search and rescue operation was launched on Thursday night

Suburban rail fare freeze promised as Mayor of London makes fresh bid for control

Friday, January 6, 2017 Simon Allin
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Fare increase “the final straw” for commuters, says Sadiq Khan

Well-known Bexleyheath church worker and active member of the community dies at the age of 95

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Simon Allin
Joyce and Ted Blewitt at their Diamond Wedding celebration

Joyce Blewitt was a former leader of the Young Wives and Mothers’ Union

Most read news

Met Police asked if they want to carry guns and tasers

Thousands of police officers will be asked if they want to be routinely armed in a major survey launched on Monday. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

There could be thick frost and fog

APPEAL: Woman sexually assaulted on a train to Erith, do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak with this man after a woman sexually assaulted on a train to Erith

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

UPDATE: Five attackers lay in wait for George Barker before he was stabbed at Stable Lane gym

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder