Mayor of London praises “exciting agenda” for growth on first visit to Bexley

The mayor of London tours Bexley with councillors Archant

The mayor met councillors and was given a tour of the north of the borough

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the work done to boost economic growth in Bexley as he paid his first visit to the borough yesterday (Thursday, January 12).

The mayor toured the north of the borough, visiting Thamesmead and Erith, before returning to the Civic Offices in Bexleyheath to discuss Bexley’s plans for growth.

Council officers outlined the plans set out in the borough’s draft Growth Strategy and shared a range of new ideas and initiatives that the council plans to market to investors during 2017.

Agreement was reached on a number of actions that will see the council and the mayor share information to develop the borough’s strategy.

Mr Khan said: “It was a pleasure to visit Bexley to see the work taking place to attract investment and bring forward development across the borough.

“There is clearly great potential for growth in the area and I look forward to working with the council on this exciting agenda in the future.”

Council leader Teresa O’Neill added: “We are delighted that the mayor was able to visit Bexley. We know we can play an important role in ensuring London continues to be a thriving world-class city.

“With investment to improve our transport infrastructure – especially to extend Crossrail with stops across the north of the borough - we believe we could provide the quality new homes and communities, jobs and leisure opportunities that the capital needs.

“We are keen to work with the mayor and City Hall to make this happen.”