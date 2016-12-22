Search

Mayor urged to join European and North American cities in ban on diesel vehicles

11:18 12 December 2016

Sadiq Khan has been urged to cut the number of diesel vehicles

Environmentalists and transport groups have written a letter

Sadiq Khan is being urged to cut diesel levels down to zero within ten years.

The calls come from nearly a dozen environmental and transport groups including Greenpeace, Clean Air London and the Campaign for Better Transport, following the news last week that Paris, Madrid, Mexico City and Athens all aim to ban diesel vehicles by 2025.

In a letter to the London mayor, the group wrote: “We welcome your clear desire to deliver a step-change in tackling air pollution in London by doubling the funding available and issuing air pollution alerts. And your proposals to make the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) bigger, sooner with related measures is a good first step. At a minimum, we hope that the most robust version of these policies is implemented.

“Almost 40 per cent of London’s NOx comes from diesel vehicles on our streets and over 90% of NO2 exhaust emissions.

“They are responsible for a range of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases resulting in loss of workdays and increased health costs.”

