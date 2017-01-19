MISSING: Officers ‘extremely concerned’ for vulnerable mum and two children missing from their Erith home

They were last seen on Wednesday in South Norwood

Police officers are appealing for help after a mother and her two children went missing this week.

Cheryl Durkey, 47, and her two boys, Chepael Maddix and Chander Paul Maddix who are eight and seven-years-old respectively, went missing from their home in Erith at around 9am on Tuesday morning (January 17).

The trio were seen at the home of a family member at around 9am the following.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

Met Police described the disappearance as ‘out of character’ for Ms Durkey.

A spokesperson from Scotland Yard said: “Officers are extremely concerned for Cheryl’s health and wellbeing, and the safety and welfare of her children.

“Cheryl is described as black; around 5ft 9ins with a medium build and shoulder length dark, but greying, curly hair. Chepael and Chander are also described a black and very slim with shaven heads.”

Police believe Ms Durkey is using public transport and has been visiting the Greenwich, Lewisham and South Norwood areas with her two sons.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bexley police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.