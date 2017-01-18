Search

MISSING: Police appeal for help over disappearance of Welling man

16:40 18 January 2017

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man reported missing from his home in Welling.

Jerle Leow, 23, was wearing a black jacket with a hood and khaki-coloured trousers when he was last seen last seen in Welling on January 12.

He is described as having a slim build and is around 5ft 6in tall. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or 999.

