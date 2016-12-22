More than 80 firefighters tackle ‘difficult conditions’ in blaze at sewage treatment works

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Crossness sewage works. Credit @LondonFire Archant

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene before 5.30am

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crossness Sewage Treatment Works in Abbey Wood Crossness Sewage Treatment Works in Abbey Wood

An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire at a sewage works earlier this morning (Wednesday).

The fire spread to a warehouse and covered two floors of offices at Crossness sewage treatment works on Belvedere Road, Abbey Wood this morning.

Station manager Nick Harding was at the scene.

He said: “Crews worked hard in difficult conditions to get the fire under control and managed to contain it to the maintenance and workshop area of the sewage works.

“Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down remaining pockets of fire on the site.”

A dozen fire engines from stations including Bexley, Sidcup, Plumstead and east Greenwich were called to the scene at 5.23am.

The fire was under control by 10am.