MP celebrates first anniversary of Greenhithe post-natal depression support group

The group was set up by a local mum who has suffered from PND

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson visited a local support group for mums suffering with pre- or post-natal depression (PND) to mark its first anniversary.

Rachel Devine set up Mummy on the Mend, a weekly group for mothers who suffer from PND, after her own experiences with the condition.

The group offers support, trips out and training, and is continuing to grow.

Some ten per cent of mothers suffer from PND, with symptoms including feelings of guilt, a failure to bond with a baby, a lack of appetite or comfort eating, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, feelings of isolation and lethargy.

Sessions are available at:

•St Marys Church Hall, 131 Mounts Road Greenhithe - Fridays from 12pm until 2pm.

•Danson Youth Centre, Brampton Road, Bexleyheath - Mondays (Term Time) from 10am until 11.30am.

•Belvedere Community Centre, Mitchell Close, Belvedere - Thursdays (Term Time) from 10am until 12pm.

The group can be contacted by text on 07535657446, or via Facebook.