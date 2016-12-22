MP given factory tour as he visits engineering success story

The MP with GASE sales co-ordinator Colin Starbuck. Archant

The firm owns three factories in Crayford

MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford David Evenett was given a factory tour when he visited a successful engineering firm last week.

The MP paid a visit to GASE Engineering, which has more than 45 years’ experience in high-speed machining, fabrication and welding of aluminium, stainless steel and plastics, on Friday, December 16.

GASE has three factories in Crayford across Tower Park Road and the Acorn Industrial Park, which Mr Evennett toured with Sales Co-ordinator, Colin Starbuck.

Mr Evennett commented: “This is my second visit to the factory, the first being in 2012. It is great to see how the company has grown over the past four years, and to come back again and tour their third factory.

“They are a successful local business, which I am sure will continue to go from strength to strength.”