MP meets sailing legend Ellen MacArthur on a visit to her cancer trust

15:32 11 January 2017

David Evenett at the cancer trust's event

Archant

The charity helps young people to regain their confidence through sailing

Bexleyheath and Crayford MP David Evennett met Ellen MacArthur on Tuesday as he paid a visit to the record-breaking sailor’s cancer charity.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that helps young people who have suffered from cancer aged between eight and 24 to regain their confidence through sailing.

It was founded in 2003 after Ellen MacArthur went sailing with A Chacun Son Cap, a French charity with the same aim, and has gone on to help more than 1,550 people.

Mr Evenett also met chair of trustees Clive Stephen and young people helped by the charity when he attended the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Afternoon tea on Tuesday, January 10. The event was sponsored by Labour Whip Mark Tami MP.

Mr Evennett commented: “The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust do tremendous work in changing the lives of young people for the better, rebuilding their confidence after cancer treatment.

“I am delighted to be here today to be able to hear from the people who have been helped by this fantastic charity.”

