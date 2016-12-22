Search

“My world came crashing down” - Mother’s grief as murderers jailed for stabbing a father-of-two to death

09:49 20 December 2016

Renea Campbell was stabbed in Abbey Wood last year

Archant

Two men have been jailed

Damian Fraser was handed a 21-year prison sentence for the murder of Renea CampbellDamian Fraser was handed a 21-year prison sentence for the murder of Renea Campbell

A pair of murderers who stabbed a father to death during a fight last year have been jailed.

In the early hours of June 20 2015, police were called to a fight between a large group of people in Felixstowe Road, Abbey Wood.

The fight had broken out after an illegal rave at the nearby Lyndeans Industrial Estate.

Three men were stabbed during the brawl, including 26-year-old Renea Campbell, who had been out with his brother Rico, celebrating getting new jobs, and the news he was having another child.

Aiden McGowan, 25, has been jailed for 19 yearsAiden McGowan, 25, has been jailed for 19 years

He was taken to an east London hospital where he later died, a post-mortem revealed a single stab wound to the chest as the cause of death.

Two other men were later discharged from hospital after suffering stab wounds.

“Renea and I shared a bond which was unique,” said the victim’s mother, Claudette Campbell.

“He was my first child and I adored him from the moment he was born.

“I miss him and my heart hurts every single day. Renea was a loving, caring young man with genuinely good values, manners a bright future and a smile which always made me smile with him.”

No other violent incidents had been reported at the rave, which saw around 350 guests attend.

Four north London men were arrested between June 22 and July 1.

On Monday, Damian Fraser from Tottenham was jailed for murder, grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 26-year-old will spend 21 years behind bars.

Aiden Mcgowan, 25, and also from Tottenham, will spend 19 years inside for the same charges.

One other man was found guilty of violent disorder, 26-year-old Rennae Henriques from Tottenham was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

A violent disorder charge against 28-year-old Trimaine Laing from Islington was dropped.

Ms Campbell added: “My world came crashing down when friends of my sons came and told us that they had been attacked and something bad had happened.

“I have been living in the worst nightmare ever since.

“Renea was my friend as well as my son and would regularly go out with me just to be with me, even on boring shopping trips. He liked to be my protector and would always need to know where I was going and make sure that I was safe and ok. We had the same sense of humour and loved the same music.

“Ever day, my family and I have to wake up and deal with the loss and realisation that he won’t be coming back. I couldn’t and still can’t understand why he was taken from us in such a cruel and unnecessary way.

“My two grandsons will never see their dad and he was an amazing father who couldn’t wait to meet his new son.

“My youngest sons have lost their big brother, who they looked up to and respected. Rico has lost his brother and best friend. Leonard and I have lost a part of ourselves.

“Renea made an impact on everyone he came into contact with and all of his extended family and friends will miss him forever.

“Time has gone on, a year and a half later my grandson is a year older and the son Renea, never got to see is now a year old. Both his children have missed out on many things with their dad. The communication, the first steps. Renea would have been there for those special moments in his sons life, but they were cut short. As time goes on I can’t say it’s any easier for us.”

