‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Brian Smart Archant

Mr Smart was last in his home in September 2015

Human remains found in woodlands last week have been revealed as the body of missing pensioner Brian Smart.

The 85-year-old was last seen in his Abbey Wood home in September last year.

His disappearance sparked a lengthy search from Met Police, with appeals from his family and a £10,000 reward offered to help find him.

On December 3 this year, a dog walker discovered human remains in Bostall Woods.

A further search took place and on Tuesday, December 13, a body was recovered.

Dental records confirmed the body as that of Mr Smart.

Work is ongoing to establish the cause of death, but Met Police have said “there are no suspicious circumstances”.

Mark Smart was the first to realise his father had gone missing.

In April, on what would have been Mr Smart’s 86th birthday, his son spoke of sleepless nights waiting to hear about news from his father.

The 53-year-old said: “It’s been 15 months so it’s nice to finally lay him to rest, obviously it’s not a good Christmas.

“It’s not good news that he’s been there for so long, the police showed me where they found him last week and they said it was quite overgrown before they had hacked it apart for the last search.”

Det Sgt Lisa Butler, from Greenwich borough, said: “Extensive enquiries were ongoing into Mr Smart’s disappearance until the point his remains were sadly found. Several public appeals had been made both by police and his family and a £10,000 reward offered to help find him.

“Mr Smart’s family have been kept fully updated throughout and our thoughts remain with them.”

Police had searched the woods found near the pensioner’s home when he first went missing on September 23 last year.