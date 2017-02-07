Plans to build dozens of homes on Old Farm Park have been unveiled

Old Farm Park in Sidcup. Ken Mears Archant

The council posted full details online this week

Residents around Sidcup can now find out more about a proposed housing development on top of a popular park.

Documents posted online by Bexley council show plans to build 60 housing units on the eastern part of Old Farm Park.

The papers also show figures from the council’s survey of the park’s visitor numbers in October and November 2015.

Should development go ahead, the rest of the park is expected to continue being used as an open space for residents.

An exhibition of proposals will take place at Sidcup Manor House on Thursday, February 9 from 3.30pm to 8pm, where local planning officers and consultants will also be in attendance.

To view the proposals online, visit www.bexley.gov.uk/oldfarm.

Once an application is submitted, a formal consultation for residents will take place as part of the council’s planning process.