Plans to build homes on Old Farm Park have been revealed - have your say

16:57 31 January 2017

Parks and open spaces in Bexley are under threat of being sold off due to budget cuts. Old Farm Park Sidcup

Parks and open spaces in Bexley are under threat of being sold off due to budget cuts. Old Farm Park Sidcup

Archant

An exhibititon is taking place next week

Have your say on future of Old Farm Park

Residents will be able to have their say on plans to build homes on the site of a popular park.

Last year the mayor of London Sadiq Khan branded the proposed sale of Old Farm Park in Sidcup a ‘disgrace’ when he ran against Zac Goldsmith for the position.

The council is now preparing an outline planning application, looking to divide the site into new homes and improved park facilities.

“I hope local residents will come to the exhibition to share their views on the proposals,” said cabinet member for regeneration and growth, Linda Bailey.

“The site has the potential to provide much needed housing and more attractive public space for local people.”

An exhibition of proposals will take place at Sidcup Manor House on Thursday, February 9 from 3.30pm to 8pm, where local planning officers and consultants will also be in attendance.

The proposals will be available online at www.bexley.gov.uk/oldfarm from Monday February 6.

Comments can be emailed to sidcup@bexley.gov.uk and should be received by midnight on Sunday 19 February 2017.

Residents will also have the opportunity to comment on the application once it has been submitted, as part of the formal planning process.

