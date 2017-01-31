Police arrest two in connection with Bexley thefts

Two individuals wanted in connection with multiple thefts from commercial premises in Bexley, Croydon, Sutton and West Sussex have been located and pleaded guilty to the offences.

Michelle Edwards, 51, of Senga Road, Wallington, and Michael Walsh, 46, of Peterborough Road, Carshalton, were arrested by officers in Surrey on behalf of the Metropolitan Police Service on Sunday, January 29.

Both were later charged with one count of burglary each and four counts of theft each.

They appeared in custody on Monday, January 30 at Croydon Magistrates’ Court, where they pleaded guilty to the offences.

They were remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at Croydon Crown on a date to be confirmed.