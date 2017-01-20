Police looking to trace man and woman in connection with Crayford thefts

Police are also investigating a burglary in Croydon and thefts in Sutton and West Sussex

Police have released images of a man and woman they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary and multiple thefts from commercial premises in Bexley, Croydon, Sutton and West Sussex.

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find Michelle Edwards, 51, and Michael Walsh, 46.

Police wish to speak to them about a burglary that took place at a commercial premises in Drury Crescent, Croydon on March 29, 2016.

Detectives also wish to talk to them about four thefts that took place at commercial premises in Wallington, Croydon, Crayford and Horsham between April 26, 2016 and October 24, 2016.

Edwards and Walsh have links to Sutton, Carshalton, Croydon and Worthing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Croydon Police on 101 or @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.