Search

Advanced search

Police looking to trace man and woman in connection with Crayford thefts

13:19 20 January 2017

Michelle Edwards

Michelle Edwards

Archant

Police are also investigating a burglary in Croydon and thefts in Sutton and West Sussex

Comment
Michael WalshMichael Walsh

Police have released images of a man and woman they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary and multiple thefts from commercial premises in Bexley, Croydon, Sutton and West Sussex.

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find Michelle Edwards, 51, and Michael Walsh, 46.

Police wish to speak to them about a burglary that took place at a commercial premises in Drury Crescent, Croydon on March 29, 2016.

Detectives also wish to talk to them about four thefts that took place at commercial premises in Wallington, Croydon, Crayford and Horsham between April 26, 2016 and October 24, 2016.

Edwards and Walsh have links to Sutton, Carshalton, Croydon and Worthing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Croydon Police on 101 or @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Latest Bexley news

Engineering work closes THIS London station for entire weekend

Friday, January 20, 2017 Luke May
Southeastern

Expect disruption on the rail

Police looking to trace man and woman in connection with Crayford thefts

Friday, January 20, 2017 Simon Allin
Michelle Edwards

Police are also investigating a burglary in Croydon and thefts in Sutton and West Sussex

Cuts of £22m to London youth services “could have devastating impact and leave youngsters vulnerable to gangs”

Friday, January 20, 2017 Simon Allin
Green Party London Assembly member Sian Berry

A new report has revealed the scale of cuts made to youth services in the past six years

Waste company finds OBE in bin collection - can you help?

Friday, January 20, 2017 Simon Allin
The OBE was found during a routine waste collection

Can you help reunite the honour with its owner?

MISSING: Mum and two children found ‘safe and well’

Friday, January 20, 2017 Luke May
Cheryl Durkey

They were last seen on Wednesday in South Norwood

Dedicated volunteer to walk 50 miles on his birthday for ellenor hospice

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Luke May
Robin Roberts will be walking 50k next month

The walk takes place on February 1

Plans to change HMO licensing in Bexley ‘won’t address resident’s problems’ says expert

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Luke May
Bexley Council offices

Landlords are meeting tomorrow

MISSING: Police appeal for help over disappearance of Welling man

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Simon Allin
Jerle Leow

Can you help officers with their enquiries?

Most read news

Warning to call 999 as ‘lone females’ approached by man ‘acting suspiciously’

Police

Woman and teenage boy arrested after man stabbed in Erith

Austen Road, where the stabbing took place

UPDATE: Repair works to finish today after pipe bursts in Bexley High Street

Thames Water hopes to have water running in Bexley again by lunchtime today (Tuesday)

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder