Primary school pupils brave cold to plant first trees at Erith ecology area

10:35 23 January 2017

Tree planting at The Quarry

Archant

The site forms part of new housing development The Quarry

Pupils at a school in Erith planted the first trees at a local ecology area that will form part of a new housing development.

Some 28 pupils from Northumberland Heath Primary School braved the winter cold to help plant a variety of trees and shrubs at The Quarry on Wednesday, January 18.

They were joined by leader of Bexley Council Teresa O’Neill, mayor Eileen Pallen and local ward councillor Edward Boateng, who were given a tour of The Quarry and its ecology areas.

The planting followed an assembly presentation by site arboriculturalist Sharon Hosegood, who taught the pupils the importance of looking after the natural world.

In total, 60 trees were planted at the site, which will measure 3.25 hectares – the equivalent of three football pitches.

The housing development’s new school, Lime Wood Free School, will be run by Woodland Academy Trust, which also runs Northumberland Heath Primary School.

Claire Ingrams, principal designate at Lime Wood, said: “It was fantastic to have our children involved in the planting of these trees at The Quarry.

“Both the talk from Sharon and the tree planting really helped develop the children’s understanding of local nature – you could see on their faces how fascinated and excited they were to be planting the first trees at The Quarry.”

Councillor O’Neill added: “The Quarry is an exciting development for the future of Erith and our wider borough, so it’s right that the next generation have been involved in planting the first trees of The Quarry’s ecology area.

“Bexley is a borough that has many spots of natural beauty and open spaces for families to enjoy, and I’m confident the 3.25-hectare ecology area at The Quarry will be an excellent addition to that.”

Keywords: Neill Eileen Pallen Bexley Council

