Rail passengers in Kent returning to work face fare hike of almost 2%

08:45 03 January 2017

Southeastern

Southeastern

Archant

Protests have been organised by a campaign group as prices rose across the UK

Comment

Rail passengers in Kent returning to work after the festive break are facing fare increases of just under two per cent.

Average fares on Southeastern services are set to rise by 1.8 per cent in 2017 - below the national average of 2.3 per cent.

The national rise in fares, which is the highest since January 2014 when they increased by 2.8 per cent, has been criticised by public transport campaigners.

Union-backed campaign group Action for Rail has called for a day of action to protest against the rise, with demonstrations expected at more than 100 stations across the country.

A Southeastern spokesman said: “The overall average fare rise for Southeastern next year is 1.8 per cent, which is below the national average of 2.3 per cent.

“It is also slightly under the national rise set by the government’s for regulated fares of 1.9 per cent - which is for season tickets and peak time fares

“We understand that value for money is a priority for our passengers and that’s why we are offering discounts and freezing prices on specific off peak fares, which are the ones under our control.”

The UK-wide increase was branded “another kick in the teeth for long-suffering rail passengers” by Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport.

She said: “Many experienced a less frequent and more overcrowded service last year, and now they are required to pay more for the same this year.

“The whole fares system is completely unfair and it’s high time the Government overhauled it.”

