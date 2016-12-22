Search

Rail passengers reminded that Southeastern’s new timetable starts today (Sunday)

08:32 11 December 2016

Southeastern

Southeastern

Archant

Travellers advised to check for new timings and changes to services

Comment

Rail passengers are being reminded that Southeastern’s new timetable starts today (Sunday).

In place until May 2017, the new timetable includes changes to some of its popular commuter services and some Sunday services. Those travelling on any of these trains are being advised to check the new timetable before they travel.

Those travelling from Crofton Park, Bellingham or Sevenoaks, Dunton Green, Knockholt and/or Chelsfield. Crofton Park and Bellingham passengers will gain a new direct fast morning peak service to London Victoria (at present Southeastern trains from Crofton Park and Bellingham either go to Blackfriars or St Pancras Internation) while the hourly service from Charing Cross to Orpington via Grove Park will be extended to Sevenoaks to provide two trains per hour for Chelsfield, Knockholt and Dunton Green on Sundays.

As part of the changes, Hayes to Cannon Street services will be diverted from Lewisham to Charing Cross and will call additionally at London Bridge and Waterloo East, but will no longer serve St Johns or New Cross. Similarly, Sevenoaks to Charing Cross trains will call additionally at London Bridge and Waterloo East, but will no longer serve St Johns or New Cross.

In addition, extensive Thameslink related engineering works taking place on Sundays will mean trains to and from New Cross and St Johns will be replaced by bus services. Some of this work is being done at Charing Cross; when this is the case, services will be diverted to Cannon Street and some of the diverted services will call at New Cross and St. Johns.

So, don’t forget to check before you travel.

Victoria

