Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister’s ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to suburban railways

14:23 13 January 2017

Neil Lancefield

File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's "fundamentally flawed" approach to suburban rail services in the capital. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday January 13, 2017. He declined the minister's invitation for a Transport for London (TfL) employee to work with the Department for Transport on the Southeastern franchising process. See PA story RAIL Suburban. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

Comment

London mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s “fundamentally flawed” approach to suburban rail services in the capital.

He declined the minister’s invitation for a Transport for London (TfL) employee to work with the Department for Transport on the Southeastern franchising process.

Mr Khan wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern when its franchise agreement ends in 2018.

But in December Mr Grayling announced he would not devolve responsibility for the routes to the mayor.

Mr Khan said: “Sadly the Government’s proposals for commuter rail services are no different to what we’ve seen before and I fear passengers will face more years of unacceptable service levels. It is a repeatedly tried and failed approach.

“I am therefore left with no choice but to walk away from the government’s fundamentally flawed plans.”

Mr Khan believes separate contracts on suburban routes and long distance services are needed to improve reliability.

The mayor said Mr Grayling’s proposals for Southeastern are little different to what TfL has been asked to do before, and insisted that TfL’s use of contracts that include incentives based on performance ensure passenger needs come first.

He added: “Londoners, councils, MPs and Assembly Members know the huge benefits that TfL can deliver.

“It’s not too late for the Transport Secretary to change his mind and deliver proper devolution for the good of long-suffering commuters inside and outside of London.”

Mr Grayling was accused of putting politics ahead of passengers over devolution last month after a leaked letter showed he opposed the policy as he wanted to keep the network “out of the clutches” of a Labour mayor.

The Evening Standard published the letter written in 2013 by Mr Grayling to then-mayor Boris Johnson.

Mr Grayling was justice secretary at the time and was writing in his capacity as MP for Epsom and Ewell.

Explaining his decision in December not to devolve control of the lines run by Southeastern, Mr Grayling said TfL’s business plan did not offer extra capacity and was simply based on “a belief” that TfL could run the system more effectively.

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Boris Johnson Chris Grayling Department for Transport Labour Transport for London London

Ice warning as snow falls - find out which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Find out here about which Bexley and Bromley schools are closed today

Selfie loving nan goes to Nandos for 101st birthday

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Katheen Wilson is presented her 101st birthday cake at Crayford Nandos

Kathleen Wilson visited the Crayford branch with family on Sunday

Mayor of London praises "exciting agenda" for growth on first visit to Bexley

Friday, January 13, 2017 Simon Allin
The mayor of London tours Bexley with councillors

The mayor met councillors and was given a tour of the north of the borough

Campaign aims to get wheels rolling for vital minibus service

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Broadway Shopping Centre retail liaison co-ordinator Christine Barton, Shopmobility service user Rosemary White, 84 from Erith Park, and Mayor of Bexley councillor Eileen Pallen, with BATS CEO, Lorraine Stares, launching the community minibus appeal at Broadway Shopping Centre. Picture by: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

The fundraiser kicked off at a Bexleyheath Shopping Centre

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Friday, January 13, 2017 Adele Couchman
Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice

Sadiq Khan rejects transport minister's 'fundamentally flawed' approach to suburban railways

Friday, January 13, 2017 Neil Lancefield
File photo dated 27/09/16 of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has rejected Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's

Mr Khan had wanted TfL to run suburban services currently operated by Southeastern

Crayford business bids fond farewell to dino that helped it do a roaring trade

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Simon Allin
Dippy the Diplodocus

The Natural History Museum’s 84-ft long diplodocus has moved on to pastures new

At least nine months of roadworks will begin in Bexleyheath next week

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Luke May
Bexleyheath centre

Work gets underway on Monday

Abbey Wood Post Office faces closure under new wave of sell-offs

Abbey Wood Post Office

Kent weather: Widespread frost and ice...and a chance more snow could come...

Julie Hubbard in Bexleyheath sent us a picture

At least nine months of roadworks will begin in Bexleyheath next week

Bexleyheath centre

Ice warning as snow falls - find out which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

