Search

Advanced search

Sadiq Khan to sell off three ‘illegal’ water cannon bought by former London mayor Boris Johnson

14:22 14 December 2016

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that the MoD will be selling three water cannon

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that the MoD will be selling three water cannon

Archant

The cannon have never been used

Comment

The full cost of maintaining three water cannon bought by former London mayor Boris Johnson has been revealed.

Mr Johnson, now the foreign secretary, bought the cannon, without any approval for their use in London, from German Federal Police in June 2014 at a cost £218,000.

Since then, Met Police have spent more than £300,000 on the weapons which have sat gathering dust at a secure location, reportedly the Met’s training facility near Gravesend.

More than £19,000 was spent on paint jobs and £970.50 on installing radio/CD players.

In July 2015 then home secretary Theresa May refused permission for their use on the capital’s streets.

Current mayor Sadiq Khan aims to save the capital up to £175,000 over the eight years by selling them off.

“It beggars belief that such a huge amount of taxpayers’ money has been wasted on paying to store these redundant machines,” said Mr Khan.

“We’ve been left in this position by the previous mayor who rashly purchased them before he even had permission to use them, and now it’s my job to claw back as much of London taxpayers’ money as I can.”

The cannon will be sold via the Ministry of Defence, with Mr Khan pledging to use money raised on tackling gang crime.

“By working with communities and returning to real neighbourhood policing, we can do far more for the safety of our city rather than relying on obsolete and illegal water cannon. They do not belong on the streets of London, and by selling them we’re able to put money back into helping young people affected by gang crime and keeping Londoners safe”.

Keywords: Sadiq Khan Boris Johnson London

Latest Bexley news

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Luke May
Brian Smart

Mr Smart was last in his home in September 2015

Bexleyheath fraudster who sold counterfeit clothing made to pay back more than £89,000

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Simon Allin
An order was served on Singh under the Proceeds of Crime Act

Bexley Trading Standards pursued a confiscation case against the fraudster

Eating out in Bexley? The borough’s hygiene ratings just came in...

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Luke May
Hygiene ratings have been revealed for Bexley..

National figures have been released by the Food Standards Agency

Which pharmacies are open in Bexley over Christmas and New Year?

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Luke May
Find out what pharmacies near you are open over Christmas and the New Year

The NHS is offering some festive advice as pharmacies are set to close for up to four days in the coming weeks.

Christmas Day weather forecast for Kent: Phew what a scorcher!

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Chris Britcher
Things to do this weekend

Temperatures set to soar for the big day - as hopes of a white Christmas melt

Plans to close Sidcup care centre “about saving money, not improving care”

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Simon Allin
Craig Johnson with his mother Colette

The mother of a man with learning disabilities has criticised the council

More than 80 firefighters tackle ‘difficult conditions’ in blaze at sewage treatment works

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Luke May
Firefighters tackled the blaze at Crossness sewage works. Credit @LondonFire

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene before 5.30am

JAILED: Paedophile preyed on two ‘extremely young’ girls for over a decade

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 Luke May
Louis Smellie

The abuse first started in the 1980s

Most read news

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Brian Smart

Erith woman who used her grandmother’s blue badge to visit the hairdresser told to pay nearly £400

Blue badge

Woman trapped in car after lorry and car collide in Sidcup

Ambulance

More than 80 firefighters tackle ‘difficult conditions’ in blaze at sewage treatment works

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Crossness sewage works. Credit @LondonFire

Plans to close Sidcup care centre “about saving money, not improving care”

Craig Johnson with his mother Colette

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder