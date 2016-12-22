Search

Safety on school roads a priority as nearly £2million set to be pumped into Bexley’s transport network

09:10 20 December 2016

Bexley is set to benefit from �1.9million worth of investment

chat9780

The money comes from Transport for London’s Local Implementation Plans

Road safety around the borough’s schools is set to benefit from a six-figure investment.

Transport for London is investing £1.9million into Bexley’s transport.

According to TfL, £500,000 will be invested in “local safety measures to reduce the number of collisions in the borough, in particular safety issues around schools including parking enforcement”.

More than 660 casualties were reported on the borough’s roads last year - two were fatal.

The council has welcomed the fresh batch of funding.

A spokesperson said: “It is good news that Bexley has been successful in securing this funding for our long standing schools and local safety scheme programme. It will enable us to build upon the work already done around the borough to make it safer and less congested. As always, this money will be spent where we believe it will have most benefit in meeting local priorities such as reducing road casualties, taking into account casualty data from across the borough. Funding has also been confirmed to undertake a range of other transport, traffic and regeneration related projects, further details of which will be shared shortly.”

The funding comes in support of London mayor Sadiq Khan’s Transport Strategy.

Across the capital, more than £220million is being provided to fund transport, town centre and public space improvements.

Last year Sidcup benefitted from a £255,000 investment by TfL to improve the town by widening footways, improving crossing and improving signal times.

“By making walking and cycling easier and safer, and funding projects that will improve air quality, we can help boroughs right across the capital to deliver transport and public space improvements that are going to make a real difference to the lives of Londoners,” explained Mr Khan.

