Scotland Yard urges Bexley residents to #giveupyourgun in London-wide gun amnesty

Met Police is running a week-long weapons amnesty (stock photo) © Barry Sutton

The amnesty started on Monday morning

Residents can anonymously hand in weapons to police as part of a week-long firearm surrender.

In a bid to reduce gun crime, and remove illegal weapons from Bexley’s streets, Bexleyheath police station is encouraging anyone owning a firearm illegally to visit the station to dispose of them safely.

During its last amnesty, three weapons were handed in across the borough.

“Illegal firearms cause nothing but misery and devastation,” said DCS Jim Stokley of the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command.

“If you hold on to an illegal gun, you are putting yourself and your loved ones in danger and you are likely to be arrested and face at least five years in jail.

As part of the gun surrender, the Met will be running a video on its social media channels featuring quotes from a London woman who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence after she was asked by her boyfriend to look after a gun.

A webpage with full details about the surrender, including a map for users to check the location of their nearest 24-hour police station where they can hand in a gun is on the Met’s website: www.met.police.uk

Any antique or decommissioned weapons which have the potential to be reactivated, and any loose ammunition, can also be handed in to police.

The amnesty will end at 11pm on Sunday, February 12.