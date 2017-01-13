Selfie loving nan goes to Nandos for 101st birthday

Kathleen Wilson visited the Crayford branch with family on Sunday

A selfie-loving nan ushered in her 101st year with a celebratory visit to a certain chicken restaurant in Crayford.

Centenarian Kathleen Wilson visited Nandos in Crayford on Sunday with her daughter Iona Lodge, granddaughter Shoshana Wilson and her boyfriend, Jonathan Abraham.

Shoshana Wilson, who lives in north west London said: “I went to university in Norwich, which is where I first went to Nandos.

“When I came back, I remember taking my nan there, which was risky because she knows what food she likes.

“But she loved it there, and any time there’s a special occasion she wants to go to Nandos.”

“We went there back in November for my birthday, she loves a selfie so I’ve put some photos up of her online.”

Nandos caught on to the former secretary’s taste for chicken, and offered her a free meal and a hamper of goodies to celebrate her 101st birthday on January 8.

Last year the Cedar Road, Dartford resident celebrated her 100th birthday among family and friends at St Anselm’s Catholic Church in West Hill.