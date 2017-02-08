Search

Senior MP visits Bexley to hear of development plans

10:41 08 February 2017

Deputy chief executive Paul Moore, cabinet member Cllr Alex Sawyer, council leader Cllr Teresa O'Neill, Gavin Barwell MP, minister for state for housing, planning and minister for London, cabinet member Cllr LInda Bailey and Gill Steward, the council's chief executive

Councillors met with a senior MP last week to discuss the borough’s plans for growth.

Gavin Barwell, minister of state for housing, planning and minister for London, visited the Civic Offices in Bexleyheath, meeting with council leader Teresa O’Neill, two of her cabinet and senior council officers to discuss ‘opportunity areas’ along the riverfront.

The Croydon Central MP said: “It was great to meet with the leaders of the London Borough of Bexley to hear their exciting plans for growth in the borough. In particular their ambitious vision for housing will hugely benefit the local area.

“We’re determined to create a housing market that works for everyone and I look forward to watching the progress of their developments in the future.”

Cllr O’Neill added: “Bexley is already experiencing the impact of growth and we are keen to manage it well to ensure that the new opportunities and homes it brings benefit local people, as well as the capital as a whole.”

