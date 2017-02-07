Sharp rise in homophobic hate crime around Bexley, with fears incidents still go unreported

Archant

Victims of homophobic and other LGBT+ hate crimes are not reporting the abuse they receive, a London politician claims.

In 2016, Bexley saw a 73 per cent increase in the number of homophobic hate crimes reported to police - notably higher than the London average increase of 13 per cent.

The rise saw the number of crimes reported jump to 26 for the year - but Fiona Twycross feels the real number of victims could be higher.

The Labour London Assembly member said: “There is overwhelming evidence that hate crimes, particularly those committed against the LGBT+ community, are woefully under-reported. We need to turn that around.”

“The more information the police have, the better chance we stand of ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice. Many people aren’t aware that a hate crime does not have to be committed against them directly in order for it to be reported – they can tell the police what they witnessed too.

“We have come a long way since discriminatory anti-gay laws were on our statute books, but hate crimes remain a blight on our city. I will continue to call on the Mayor to do everything he can to stamp out this despicable behaviour.”