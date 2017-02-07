Search

Advanced search

Sharp rise in homophobic hate crime around Bexley, with fears incidents still go unreported

16:27 06 February 2017

Archant

There were 15 incidents recorded in 15

Comment

Victims of homophobic and other LGBT+ hate crimes are not reporting the abuse they receive, a London politician claims.

In 2016, Bexley saw a 73 per cent increase in the number of homophobic hate crimes reported to police - notably higher than the London average increase of 13 per cent.

The rise saw the number of crimes reported jump to 26 for the year - but Fiona Twycross feels the real number of victims could be higher.

The Labour London Assembly member said: “There is overwhelming evidence that hate crimes, particularly those committed against the LGBT+ community, are woefully under-reported. We need to turn that around.”

“The more information the police have, the better chance we stand of ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice. Many people aren’t aware that a hate crime does not have to be committed against them directly in order for it to be reported – they can tell the police what they witnessed too.

“We have come a long way since discriminatory anti-gay laws were on our statute books, but hate crimes remain a blight on our city. I will continue to call on the Mayor to do everything he can to stamp out this despicable behaviour.”

Keywords: London

Latest Bexley news

‘Innocent’ pet cat requires operation following near-fatal pellet gun attack by thugs

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Emily King
Morris before the attack

The cat’s owner is urging others to check their pets for signs of abuse

Was Lewisham freight derailment down to faulty new track work? Investigation launched to find out

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Luke May
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Southeastern passengers faced lengthy delays at the end of January

Plans to build dozens of homes on Old Farm Park have been unveiled

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Luke May
Old Farm Park in Sidcup. Ken Mears

The council posted full details online this week

Kent weather: Met Office warn the county should brace itself for ‘snow showers’ this week

Monday, February 6, 2017 Emily King
Snow could cause hazards to drivers

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place today

Sharp rise in homophobic hate crime around Bexley, with fears incidents still go unreported

Monday, February 6, 2017 Luke May

There were 15 incidents recorded in 15

‘We’ve barely scratched the surface’ - Homeless shelter lends helping hand as rough sleeper numbers double in Bexley

Monday, February 6, 2017 Luke May
Homelessness

New figures on rough sleeping were released last month

MP celebrates first anniversary of Greenhithe post-natal depression support group

Monday, February 6, 2017 Simon Allin
Mummy on the Mend celebrated its first anniversary

The group was set up by a local mum who has suffered from PND

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Cannibal’ cop killer Stefano Brizzi found dead in jail after suspected suicide

Monday, February 6, 2017 Emily King
Stefano Brizzi had been given a life sentence

Brizzi dissolved Pc Gordon Semple in a tub of acid after murderering him

Most read news

‘Innocent’ pet cat requires operation following near-fatal pellet gun attack by thugs

Morris before the attack

Sharp rise in homophobic hate crime around Bexley, with fears incidents still go unreported

‘We’ve barely scratched the surface’ - Homeless shelter lends helping hand as rough sleeper numbers double in Bexley

Homelessness

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Cannibal’ cop killer Stefano Brizzi found dead in jail after suspected suicide

Stefano Brizzi had been given a life sentence

Two people rescued from roof during blaze at Erith oil refinery

The oil refinery blaze in Erith Photo: David Letchford

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder