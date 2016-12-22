Sidcup High Street gets in the festive spirit
11:30 08 December 2016
Archant
The town’s community came together its annual Christmas Cracker event
Charities and businesses came together to provide Sidcup’s annual celebration of the festive season.
On Saturday, the Sidcup Town Team, with help from local businesses and the Rotary Club of Sidcup, put on Sidcup’s Christmas Cracker.
Dancing Santa’s, stilt walkers, live music and the man himself greeting people in Santa’s Grotto, lined the town’s high street to usher in the season’s shoppers.