Sidcup High Street gets in the festive spirit

The Rotary Club of Sidcup with Santa in his grotto and visitors Lily Chappell (5), Maisie Chappell (9) and Harvey Sutton (8). Photo credit: Derek Hope/Kent Photonews Archant

The town’s community came together its annual Christmas Cracker event

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barber Mike Lowe pictured in his shop with his staff who were dressed as a Christmas pudding, a Christmas tree and a Christmas cracker. Photo credit: Derek Hope Kent Photonews Barber Mike Lowe pictured in his shop with his staff who were dressed as a Christmas pudding, a Christmas tree and a Christmas cracker. Photo credit: Derek Hope Kent Photonews

Charities and businesses came together to provide Sidcup’s annual celebration of the festive season.

On Saturday, the Sidcup Town Team, with help from local businesses and the Rotary Club of Sidcup, put on Sidcup’s Christmas Cracker.

Dancing Santa’s, stilt walkers, live music and the man himself greeting people in Santa’s Grotto, lined the town’s high street to usher in the season’s shoppers.