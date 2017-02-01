Search

Sidcup man helps British Wireless for the Blind Fund raise £28,000

11:29 01 February 2017

John and his wife Janet

John Baines from North Cray was the face of the charity’s annual Christmas appeal for 2016

A blind Sidcup man who was the face of a national charity’s fundraising appeal has helped raise £28,000.

John Baines, 72, who lives in North Cray, was part of British Wireless for the Blind Fund’s (BWBF) Christmas appeal which closed on Tuesday (January 31) after running from November 1.

The charity, which provides specially adapted audio equipment to visually impaired people across the UK, enjoyed one of its most successful Christmas campaigns to date.

John’s wife Janet is also blind and the pair both featured in the campaign, which was based around the theme of friendship and how a radio can help combat the loneliness many people with sight loss face.

The £28,000 total is enough for the charity to provide and install its most popular radio, the Concerto 2, to 155 visually impaired people completely free of charge.

Mr Baines said: “I was so pleased to be asked to front the campaign for British Wireless, it was a pleasure.

“It’s a fantastic charity and one which my wife and I have been supported by for a very long time – we got our first set from them in the 1970s.

“Our Sonata internet radio from them provides us with so much enjoyment and it really does make you feel a bit less lonely.

“To think we have been able to help raise money for British Wireless to give radios to other blind people is brilliant.”

