Six-figure sum to go on cleaning and community groups around the borough

15:21 24 January 2017

Bexley Council offices

Bexley Council offices

Archant

The plan was announced on Monday evening

Community and environmental groups received a boost this week after the council announced plans to pump hundreds of thousands of pounds into various projects.

Having underspent by nearly £2million, a meeting of Bexley council’s cabinet members revealed £800,000 is planned of the savings are to be used on keeping the borough clean and safe.

At the same meeting, councillors revealed they were expecting to underspend by £1.8million for the current year.

Some of the largest areas being targeted included a a £243,000 plan to maintain the current cleaning of residential roads - which had been previously threatened by budget reductions.

Elsewhere, £135,000 is expected to be used on recruiting new community safety staff to help prevent serious violence, in the wake of the murder of George Barker and a mass brawl involving around 100 students in recent months.

“Like other residents, we know it’s Bexley’s reputation as a place that is green, clean and safe that makes it a popular place to live, work and raise a family,” said the council’s cabinet member for community safety, environment and leisure, Peter Craske.

“Our work to transform services is going even better than we hoped, so we plan to use some of the money we’ve saved on things that matter most to local people.”

Among the other plans is a brand new £100,000 street cleaning vehicle and a £40,000 fund supporting community organisations or individuals to look after specific areas.

