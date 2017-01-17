Search

Southeastern sees levels of customer satisfaction drop to just 31 per cent in Which? passenger survey

09:38 17 January 2017

Southeastern

Southeastern

Archant

The company responsible for most of the county’s rail services only came behind troubled rail operator Southern

Southeastern has been scored the second worst performer for customer satisfaction in an annual survey - making the rail firm one of the worst in the UK.

The company responsible for most of the county’s rail services scored just 31 per cent in the sixth edition of the report by consumer group Which?, including a one star for seat availability.

Southeastern only comes behind troubled rail operator Southern, who come bottom of the pile and suffered its worst customer satisfaction rating.

Southern - whose passengers have suffered months of travel disruption because of a row between the company and trade unions over the role of guards on driver only trains - scored just 21 per cent.

Just one star was awarded for punctuality, reliability, seat availability, frequency and value for money, with almost half (46 per cent) of travellers reporting their last journey was delayed. Southern runs train services from Ashford and Tonbridge in the county.

The research was based on a survey of 2,218 commuters carried out in October and November last year. Southern’s results were based on the views of 256 passengers.

Which? is campaigning for train companies to “respect passenger rights” and urged the government to “swiftly bring forward reforms that put passengers first”.

Which? campaigns director Vickie Sheriff said: “After months of disruption, it’s no surprise to see Southern at the bottom of our customer satisfaction survey.

“Though Southern have performed particularly badly this year, the whole sector is continually failing passengers. Overcrowding, delays, short trains, carriages in poor condition – many services aren’t providing even the basics.

“Enough is enough – we need rail services that finally deliver for their passengers.”

Jacqueline Starr, managing director of customer experience at the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, insisted it is “not true that the whole railway is failing passengers”.

She added: “Four in five passengers were satisfied with their train journey in the last independent nationwide survey, which asks more than 10 times as many passengers as Which?, but rail companies know they can improve.”

A spokesman for the Southern operator’s parent company, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), accepted that the performance was “unacceptable”, adding: “We’re sincerely sorry.”

A Southeastern spokesman said they are investing over £70million in improving services and are working closely with the Department for Transport to bring additional trains to the network and tackle concerns regarding availability of seats.

The company said they have also intoduced 300 more frontline employees with enhanced customer service training, together with Network Rail investing hundreds of millions of pounds rebuilding sections of track and signalling on the network to help improve punctuality and performance.

“We, together with the entire rail industry, are committed to improving services for passengers and our focus remains on driving forward the nationwide £50 billion-plus Railway Upgrade Plan - the biggest programme of improvement in rail in more than 150 years.”

Southeastern sees levels of customer satisfaction drop to just 31 per cent in Which? passenger survey

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
