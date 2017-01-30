Suspected gas explosion leaves one person in hospital after fire in Sidcup maisonettes

The scene of a suspected gas explosion in Amberley Court, Sidcup. Credit: @LondonFire Archant

The incident happened on Saturday

Residents were evacuated from their homes at the weekend after a suspected gas explosion at a block of maisonettes.

Firefighters were called to four maisonettes in Amberley Court in Sidcup at around 10.50am on Saturday to reports of a fire.

Before arriving, one man had managed to leave the property. Crews then evacuated a further five people, four adults and a child, from neighbouring homes and isolated the gas supply.

Paramedics were also called to the scene to treat one casualty.

A London Ambulance Serivce spokesperson said: ““We sent multiple resources to the scene, including a paramedic in a car, an ambulance crew and our hazardous area response team.

“We took one person to hospital.”

Crews from Sidcup, Bexley, Orpington and Eltham were all called to the scene, leaving by 12.15pm.

The cause of the suspected gas explosion is now under investigation.

