Thamesmead homeowners can receive ‘property MOT’

Residents in Thamesmead are set to receive an MOT for their property under a new scheme.

Housing Group Peabody will be assessing properties electric and gas supplies as well as checking each buildings’ infrastructure.

Executive director for Thamesmead, John Lewis, said: “As well as building new homes in Thamesmead, it is really important that we invest in improving people’s existing homes now. We’re carrying out Property MOTs across Thamesmead to help us do this. The new approach will allow us to carry out detailed building surveys, offer advice and resolve any issues more quickly than before.”

Only those who have received a property survey leaflet from Peabody can book an appointment.