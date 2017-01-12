The way landlords operate in Bexley could be about to change

A consultation is currently underway

A free event to inform landlords of proposed changes in the borough is due to go ahead next week.

Bexley council faced mounting pressure from some residents last year who protested against houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).

Since then, the council launched a consultation to create a new licensing scheme.

The consultation ends on January 24.

“It’s important local landlords are made aware of any potential changes to the way they let property, particularly if they will need to apply and pay for a licence,” explained National Landlords Association policy officer, Gavin Dick.

“Licensing schemes can have a significant impact on landlords and their businesses, and so it is vital those in Bexley are aware of the proposed scheme.

“Meetings such as these provide a vital resource to keep landlords informed and updated, as well as an opportunity to pose questions, discuss the implications of the scheme and to plan accordingly.”

The event on Thursday, January 19, is free to attend and will take place at Civic Offices Council Chamber, 2 Watling Street, Bexleyheath, DA6 7AT and will run from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Arrival time is 1.45pm.

Those wanting to attend should book in advance via the event website, www.landlords.org.uk/events/bexley-boroughwide-licensing-scheme.