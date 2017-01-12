This is how many people are working for below the living wage in Bexley

Bexleyheath centre

The number is among the highest in London

Businesses in Bexley are failing to provide their staff with the London Living Wage, according to new figures.

Analysis from New Policy Institute revealed nearly a third of jobs in the borough are being paid below the £9.75 living wage suggestion.

The figures are the fourth highest in London, and follow a trend of outer London boroughs generally paying workers less than jobs further into the capital.

More than a fifth of people living in the borough are being paid below the rate.

Across the capital, the average number of people in low paid jobs is 18 per cent.

Mubin Haq is from Trust for London, which funded the research.

He said: “Although the prevalence of low pay in Bexley is high compared to the London average, both the amount of low-paid jobs and low-paid residents has decreased marginally in the last two years.”

The rates are calculated annually by the Resolution Foundation and overseen by the Living Wage Commission.

Despite the government’s introduction of the National Living Wage of £7.20 last year, the foundation estimates the UK’s living wage is closer to £8.45.

The wage for the capital has also previously been calculated by the Greater London Authority.

Mr Haq added: “Nearly 3,000 employers have committed to paying a living wage, with more than 1,000 in London accredited with the Living Wage Foundation.

“That’s a great step in the right direction but many more need to sign up.

“Not only is it good for employees but it’s also good for companies, with clear evidence that retention rates improve.”

Shop, hotel and restaurant jobs made up nearly 50 per cent of the capital’s low paid jobs.

Currently 64 per cent of jobs in the hotel and restaurant sector offer a wage below the recommended amount.