Three-year ban for owner of Sidcup coach firm who fraudulently evaded emission charge

He had failed to fit filters that would have cut emissions on seven vehicles

The owner of a Sidcup coach firm has been banned from operating vehicles for three years after he fraudulently evaded the £200-a-day London Emission Zone (LEZ) charge.

Peter Lewis, who trades as Ebdons Tours with his wife Carole Lewis, was also disqualified indefinitely from working as a transport manager following a public inquiry held in Eastbourne on November 14.

Mr Lewis had been authorised to install exhaust filters costing between £3,500 and £7,000 to cut his vehicles’ emissions and ensure they met the standards of the LEZ, avoiding the £200 charge for non-compliance.

But during an inspection on March 12 this year, a vehicle examiner from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) found seven out of eight vehicles did not have a filter fitted, even though they were operating in the LEZ and had been issued with certificates to do so.

Investigations revealed test certificates had been issued on the same vehicle on more than one occasion, while declarations had been made relating to filters that were installed on multiple vehicles within the same calendar year.

Cameras in the emission zone revealed the vehicles had been used while exhaust filters were not fitted, and the DVSA officer also reported issues with vehicle safety standard paperwork.

Deputy traffic commissioner (DTC) John Baker commented: “I have no hesitation in revoking this licence with immediate effect.

“Peter Lewis is a partner on the licence with his wife Carole and is the nominated transport manager.

“He chose not to attend the present inquiry and appears to have been the main instigator of the maintenance non-compliance issues of the conjoined operations.

“I also find that he was responsible for a systematic and prolonged fraudulent evasion of the London Emission Zone requirements.”

At the hearing, the DTC considered three other licences connected to Mr Lewis - one of which involved his brother Timothy (trading as City Central Coaches with Lynn Lewis and James Lewis).

Mr Baker concluded that while he found Timothy Lewis had “turned a blind eye” to what his brother was doing he had not been complicit in the fraudulent evasion of payment for LEZ breaches.

However, he did find that the partnership had breached a number of other regulations and made an order to revoke the operating licence from December 25.

He also ordered the revocation of two other licences held in the name of James Lewis (trading as LCL Coaches) and Thomas Lewis (trading as LFS Coaches) for regulatory breaches, both with effect from December 25.