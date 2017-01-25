Search

Advanced search

Tube drivers stage fresh 24-hour walkout over staff “displacement”

15:50 25 January 2017

Alan Jones

London Underground

London Underground

Tommaso Tagliaferri

Drivers on a London Underground line are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over the “forced displacement” of staff.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union who work on the Central Line will walk out at 9pm on Wednesday

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“If LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.

“Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages.

“With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future.

“Staff across London Underground are angry and the company would be wise to recognise that.”

LU said there will be no service east of Leytonstone and a reduced service running on the rest of the Central line all day on Thursday, while the Waterloo & City line will not run at all.

All other transport services will be unaffected by the action but some may be busier than usual as passengers seek alternative routes.

A special bus shuttle service will also operate between Epping and Chingford.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike.

“We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.

“We urge the RMT to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners.”

Keywords: Mick Cash London

Latest Bexley news

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train causes ‘major disruption’ on Southeastern services

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Tom Pyman
Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Check to see if your route is affected here

Tube drivers stage fresh 24-hour walkout over staff “displacement”

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Alan Jones
London Underground

Drivers on a London Underground line are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over the “forced displacement” of staff.

Welling unveil bid to find football stars of the future

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Simon Allin
Welling United's Park View Road

The club is running a scholarship programme for 16 to 19-year-olds

Bexley housing market in “very good” shape as further price rises set for 2017

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Simon Allin
House prices in Bexlay are set to rise once again

Local estate agents are upbeat and believe Brexit will have little impact

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Six-figure sum to go on cleaning and community groups around the borough

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Luke May
Bexley Council offices

The plan was announced on Monday evening

From Danson Lane to Abu Dhabi - Bexleyheath’s Bernie Ecclestone sells-off Formula One for £6billion - find out about his local links HERE

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Luke May
Bernie Ecclestone during practice at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

The racing leader once lived in Bexleyheath

UPDATE: Police investigating indecent exposures at Lesnes Abbey Wood

Monday, January 23, 2017 Luke May
Police

Witnesses have been urged to contact the police

Most read news

Crayford woman who used someone else’s blue badge to take her cat to the pet salon told to pay more than £500

Blue badge misuse can carry a £1,000 fine

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Primary school pupils brave cold to plant first trees at Erith ecology area

Tree planting at The Quarry

From Danson Lane to Abu Dhabi - Bexleyheath’s Bernie Ecclestone sells-off Formula One for £6billion - find out about his local links HERE

Bernie Ecclestone during practice at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

UPDATE: Police investigating indecent exposures at Lesnes Abbey Wood

Police

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder