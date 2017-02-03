Two people rescued from roof as firefighters battle blaze at Erith oil refinery
14:13 03 February 2017
Archant
Six fire engines are currently trying to extinguish the blaze
Two people have been rescued from the roof of an oil refinery in Erith after it was hit by fire this afternoon (February 3).
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters are battling the blaze at the oil storage refinery on Manorway after receiving an emergency call at 1.11pm.
One three-storey refinery with two oil refinery cylinders is currently ablaze.
London Fire Brigade confirmed two people had been rescued from the roof of the building, and the incident is ongoing.