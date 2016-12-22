Two people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Bexleyheath flat
09:48 09 December 2016
Archant
The fire broke out on Thursday evening
Crews are investigating the cause of a fire which put two people in hospital yesterday (Thursday).
Firefighters were called to a house converted into flats on Horsham Road just after 6.20pm.
A man and woman, who had managed to escape the flames, were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.
The fire damaged part of a first floor flat and the building’s roof space before crews brought it under control at around 7.40pm.