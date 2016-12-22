Unannounced inspection reveals ‘glowing report’ at Erith care home

Shaftesbury Court homes manager Barbara Sweeting and 97-year-old Vera Hammond. Archant

One resident described staff as “lovely”

An Erith care home has been rated as ‘good’ following a surprise inspection.

The Care Quality Commission inspected Shaftesbury Court Residential Care Home, giving it positive feedback for how safe, caring, effective, responsive and well-led it was.

Home manager Barbara Sweeting praised her “amazing team” following the inspection.

She said: “The positive comments in the report from our residents and their loved ones are truly heart-warming to read, so thank you to all the wonderful people who live and work her and everyone who makes up the Shaftesbury Court family.”

the home was highly-praised for its caring nature, with 97-year-old resident Vera Hammond adding: “I love living here, all the staff are lovely are ever so kind, they look after us well and they always find time to sit and chat with me.”