Search

Advanced search

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

16:20 24 January 2017

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Archant

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Comment
The derailed freight train Pic: Network RailThe derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

A derailed freight train at Lewisham has caused major disruption on the Southeastern network that is set to continue throughout rush hour this evening.

There is no service on the following route:

- Crayford and Sidcup to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street (although a limited service is running between Dartford and Sidcup)

There are no trains at all at the following stations, so you’ll need to use London’s buses to complete your journey:

- New Eltham

- Mottingham

- Lee

The following stations have a very limited service as the trains that normally serve these stations are diverted via alternative routes.

- Dunton Green

- Knockholt

- Chelsfield

- Hither Green

- Grove Park

- Elmstead Woods

- Chislehurst

Trains that usually terminate at Tunbridge Wells will start from Victoria, and trains that usually start at Tunbridge Wells will be diverted to Victoria.

A shuttle service is being arranged to run from Hayes to New Beckenham and from Dartford to Sidcup.

Trains from Hastings to Charing Cross or Cannon Street will be diverted to London Bridge via Redhill.

Ramsgate to Charing Cross services will be diverted to London Victoria.

Southeastern are warning commuters to be prepared to travel via an alternative route, and that tickets can be used on Southeastern high speed services between London and Gravesend only, local London bus routes, London overground and underground, and Arriva fastraack buses between Dartford and Gravesend.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

Keywords: Victoria London

Latest Bexley news

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Six-figure sum to go on cleaning and community groups around the borough

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Luke May
Bexley Council offices

The plan was announced on Monday evening

From Danson Lane to Abu Dhabi - Bexleyheath’s Bernie Ecclestone sells-off Formula One for £6billion - find out about his local links HERE

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Luke May
Bernie Ecclestone during practice at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

The racing leader once lived in Bexleyheath

UPDATE: Police investigating indecent exposures at Lesnes Abbey Wood

Monday, January 23, 2017 Luke May
Police

Witnesses have been urged to contact the police

Wi-fi roll out across Southeastern trains on track as supplier chosen to install technology

Monday, January 23, 2017 Tom Pyman
Mobile phone

All trains will enable connectivity by 2018, with some set to provide internet access within months

Crayford woman who used someone else’s blue badge to take her cat to the pet salon told to pay more than £500

Monday, January 23, 2017 Simon Allin
Blue badge misuse can carry a £1,000 fine

Bexley Council is continuing to crack down on blue badge fraud

Police to carry out weapons sweeps and stop-and-search activities as crackdown on knife crime continues

Monday, January 23, 2017 Simon Allin

Nearly 1,500 weapons have been recovered during previous weeks of action

Primary school pupils brave cold to plant first trees at Erith ecology area

Monday, January 23, 2017 Simon Allin
Tree planting at The Quarry

The site forms part of new housing development The Quarry

Most read news

Crayford woman who used someone else’s blue badge to take her cat to the pet salon told to pay more than £500

Blue badge misuse can carry a £1,000 fine

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Primary school pupils brave cold to plant first trees at Erith ecology area

Tree planting at The Quarry

From Danson Lane to Abu Dhabi - Bexleyheath’s Bernie Ecclestone sells-off Formula One for £6billion - find out about his local links HERE

Bernie Ecclestone during practice at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

UPDATE: Police investigating indecent exposures at Lesnes Abbey Wood

Police

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder