UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail Archant

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

A derailed freight train at Lewisham has caused major disruption on the Southeastern network that is set to continue throughout rush hour this evening.

There is no service on the following route:

- Crayford and Sidcup to London Charing Cross or Cannon Street (although a limited service is running between Dartford and Sidcup)

There are no trains at all at the following stations, so you’ll need to use London’s buses to complete your journey:

- New Eltham

- Mottingham

- Lee

The following stations have a very limited service as the trains that normally serve these stations are diverted via alternative routes.

- Dunton Green

- Knockholt

- Chelsfield

- Hither Green

- Grove Park

- Elmstead Woods

- Chislehurst

Trains that usually terminate at Tunbridge Wells will start from Victoria, and trains that usually start at Tunbridge Wells will be diverted to Victoria.

A shuttle service is being arranged to run from Hayes to New Beckenham and from Dartford to Sidcup.

Trains from Hastings to Charing Cross or Cannon Street will be diverted to London Bridge via Redhill.

Ramsgate to Charing Cross services will be diverted to London Victoria.

Southeastern are warning commuters to be prepared to travel via an alternative route, and that tickets can be used on Southeastern high speed services between London and Gravesend only, local London bus routes, London overground and underground, and Arriva fastraack buses between Dartford and Gravesend.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.