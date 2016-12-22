UPDATE: Man charged with the murder of a woman in Thamesmead

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Thamesmead.

Adkhamjon Tovasharov, of Woburn Close, Thamesmead, was charged on Thursday with the murder of Umida Eshboboeva, 29, at an address in Woburn Close.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, December 16).

Ms Eshboboeva, also of Woburn Close, was pronounced dead at the scene after what police described as a ‘domestic incident’ on Monday, December 12.

Police were called at around 7.45pm following concerns for the welfare of the occupant and found two people suffering from injuries.

Ms Eshboboeva was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.23pm.

A post-mortem examination was due to take took place on Thursday.

Detective inspector Tony Lynes of the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “We believe this to be a domestic incident and are appealing for anyone with information or who saw or heard anything of concern in Woburn Close at this time to come forward.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4868 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.