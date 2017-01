UPDATE: Missing man Mark White found ‘safe and well’

Mark White Archant

Officers were growing concerned for his welfare

Met Police officers have ended their search for an Erith man who went missing on Tuesday.

Mark White was last seen in the Park Crescent area and officers had made a public appeal to help find the 54-year-old.

Bexley police announced on social media this morning (Thursday) that Mr White had been found ‘safe and well’.