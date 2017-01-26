Search

VIDEO: Sidcup shopkeeper kicked and punched in "shocking" assault as he closed for the night

09:38 26 January 2017

Suspect 1

Suspect 1

Archant

Police have released CCTV footage of two suspects they wish to speak to

Police have released CCTV footage of a robbery in Sidcup in which a shopkeeper was assaulted as he closed for the night.

Officers were called shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday, January 7 to a robbery at a post office in St James Way.

As the 46-year-old employee was shutting the shop, two men pushed open the door and assaulted the victim by punching and kicking him. They demanded the keys to the shop.

The suspects were then disturbed by a group of children about to enter the shop and left with a bunch of keys that fell out of the victim’s pockets during the assault. The keys were not for the shop.

suspect 2suspect 2

No arrests have been made, and footage has been released of two men detectives wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Suspect 1 (image 236143) is described as a medium built black man, aged in his mid 30s and 5ft 6in tall. He was wearing a black mask, a black leather jacket over a blue hooded top, blue tracksuit trousers and red trainers.

Suspect 2 (image 236144) is described as a slim white man, aged in his 30s. He was wearing a dark mask, a dark coloured hooded top, light coloured tracksuit trousers and blue trainers.

PC Pavan Sandhu said: “This is a shocking incident that has left the victim very traumatised after his ordeal. We are keen to identify the two men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses have been urged to call police on 020 8284 9116, via 101 or on Twitter @MetCC.

