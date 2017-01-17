Volunteers making a real difference around Bexley meet local MP

David Evennett met Bexley Voluntary Services Council chief executive, Sakthi Suriyaprakasam, and operations manager, Carol Penny, Archant

David Evennett praised their ‘fantastic work’

Exemplary residents who are helping to improve lives around the borough met last week.

Members of the Bexley Voluntary Services Council were joined by Bexleyheath and Crayford MP David Evennett at Crayford Manor House on Friday, January 13.

Chief executive Sakthi Suriyaprakasam, and operations manager, Carol Penny discussed the volunteering opportunities in Bexley to Mr Evennett, as well as the challenges facing the voluntary sector.

“Volunteering makes a real difference and can have a valuable impact on people, communities and society in general,” said the Tory MP.

“The Bexley Voluntary Services Council do fantastic work to promote volunteering across the borough as well as supporting organisations and local residents who get involved.”