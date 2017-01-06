Warning to call 999 as ‘lone females’ approached by man ‘acting suspiciously’

Incidents have been reported around Lesnes Abbey Woods

Police are searching for a man in his 20s after a number of women were approached in and around Lesnes Abbey Woods.

A tweet sent from @MPSBexley, the borough’s official police account, alerted residents to a man ‘acting suspiciously in and around Lesnes Abbey Woods in the late afternoons and early evenings’.

The man, described as black, wearing a dark coloured coat with a scarf or hood hiding his face and blue trainers, has reportedly been approaching lone females.

Officers are warning residents to take ‘extra care’ in the area and call 999 if anyone is seen acting suspiciously around the park.