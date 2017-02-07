Was Lewisham freight derailment down to faulty new track work? Investigation launched to find out

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail Archant

Southeastern passengers faced lengthy delays at the end of January

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rail experts are set to analyse the series of events that led to a derailed train causing a week of delays for passengers last month.

Two wagons from a loaded freight train, which had set off from Grain, spilled onto the tracks in Lewisham on January 24, causing major damage the railway line.

No injuries were reported, but there was major disruption to Southeastern services heading to and from London.

Investigators have revealed that the Courthill Loop South Junction, where the derailment happened, had new track work put down just 10 days before.

Now the Rail Accident Investigation Branch will look into a variety of factors leading up to to the accident, including the condition of the wagons and how they were loaded, the design of the new track work and the condition of the track itself.