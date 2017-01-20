Waste company finds OBE in bin collection - can you help?

A waste company has issued an appeal after an OBE medal was found during a routine collection in London.

EnviroWaste.co.uk says it is impossible to pinpoint the exact location of the astonishing find as it uses a multi-pick-up system and hopes the public will be able to help.

The medal is in a black leather presentation box with OBE printed in gold print on the lid and also contains some of the paperwork to go with it including a “when to wear” guide.

EnviroWaste is appealing for any information on anyone in the London area who has lost or misplaced an OBE.

James Rubin, owner of EnviroWaste, said: “You can imagine our astonishment when we found the OBE medal, it’s not something you often find in waste hauls seeing as it’s one of the highest accolades someone can receive! We come across some weird and wonderful things on hauls but this really is something that needs to find its way home.

“We’ve done everything we can to help reunite the medal with its owner but haven’t been successful, so now we need the public to help us. If you have any information or know of anybody who’s lost an OBE in the London area please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

A contact page has been created for members of the public who may have any information to share at: http://www.envirowaste.co.uk/feeds/news/can-you-help-us-find-the-rightful-owner-of-this-lost-obe.aspx